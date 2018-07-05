Copelouzos to cooperate with China Energy Investment

The Copelouzos Group announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with China Energy Investment Corporation, the largest energy producer in the world, for its entrance into the equity of the wind farms constructed by the Greek group, as well as for the joint expression of interest in PPC lignite units.



Dimitris Copelouzos, the group’s president and chief executive, said, “We are confident that this cooperation will act as a catalyst for the completion of major investment and promote the energy industry of Greece, in addition to the development of cooperation between Greek and Chinese companies in many sectors of the economy.”