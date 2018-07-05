FYROM opposition party files treason charges against Zaev

The conservative main opposition in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) filed on Thursday treason charges against Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and the Speaker of the House Talat Xhaferi, over the deal the country signed with Greece last month aiming to resolve the decades-old name dispute.



VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski said the party filed criminal charges against the three top officials and all the lawmakers who voted the draft bill ratifying the deal in Parliament.



The party claims the Athens-Skopje name deal is unconstitutional and illegal.