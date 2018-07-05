Mitsotakis: Government has cost Greece 34 billion euros per year in power

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused the government of costing the country 34 billion euros for each year it has stayed in power, referencing the tense first six months of the government's negotiations with its creditors.



Speaking in parliament during a debate on the Greek economy and the debt relief deal achieved at the last Eurogroup in June, Mitsotakis said the economy was on an upward trend after hitting rock bottom in 2011, but then the SYRIZA-ANEL government came to power and reversed the trend.



“When this trend had to continue, you and [former finance minister] Varoufakis came along and the referendum, which you had the nerve to defend,” he said.



If Greece had continued in the path of Portugal and Ireland, its GDP today would have been 247 billion euros, while it currently stands at 183 billion euros.