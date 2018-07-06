After the recent disruptions to Athens public transport services, there are more to come, as the metro drivers’ union plans to hold meetings in the coming days to decide on further 24-hour strikes.



However, critics accuse the leadership of various unions of taking decisions without consulting members – prompting charges that a majority is no longer needed to call a strike.



A case in point was the stoppage called by the union of the operator of Athens’s fixed-track public transport system (STASY) on June 25, which resulted in metro services being halted for four hours, even though just 23 out of 62 workers took part.



Similarly, the STASY union called a stoppage between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. last Friday, and only 12 out of 38 workers took part.

Meanwhile, the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) issued a statement on Thursday reminding commuters to respect a new rule which only allows passengers to get onto buses and trolley buses via the front door.



The measure was introduced to crack down on fare dodging, but it prompted protests from many drivers, who said it increases pressure on them.