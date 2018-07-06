The next elections will take place in an atmosphere of unprecedented polarization and mudslinging.



Unfortunately this extreme and “no holds barred” method of practicing politics is part of the very DNA of the current government.



However, the sad fact is that it drags us back decades into the past in terms of political culture. Moreover it projects a wretched image of the country on the international stage.

Further it does not permit for the coordination and forging of alliances that must take place if we are to avoid bankruptcy once again.



It merely perpetuates a vicious cycle which we will cost us very dearly.