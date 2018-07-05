Greece’s Tsitsipas reaches 3rd round of Wimbledon

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after beating Jared Donaldson of United States during their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London on Thursday. Tsitsipas won three sets to two in three hours and 25 minutes (6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3). The match had started on Wednesday but was interrupted by rain and resumed on Thursday. The 19-year-old Greek player now faces Italy’s 29-year-old Thomas Fabbiano on Friday. Wimbledon started last Monday and is to run through July 15. [Gerry Penny, EPA]