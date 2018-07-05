Pence, Tsipras discuss recovering economy, military cooperation

Greece and the United States reaffirmed the enduring ties between the two countries in a call between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday night, according to a White House readout of the Vice President's call to the Greek leader.



“The Vice President congratulated the Prime Minister on Greece’s progress toward recovering from the economic crisis and thanked him for Greece’s role as a pillar of stability in the region, its NATO contributions, and its military cooperation with the United States,” the press release states.



“The leaders expressed regret that the Conference on Cyprus closed last week without a settlement agreement, and the Vice President underscored continued US support for a comprehensive settlement to reunify the island as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation,” it added.



Pence extended to Tsipras an invitation to visit Washington, and the leaders agreed to meet in the near future.