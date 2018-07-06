Protestors scuffle with police outside Finance Ministry

Protesters belonging to two public sector unions scuffled with riot police in downtown Athens on Friday morning during a rally outside the Finance Ministry.

The tension erupted after the unions demanded that a delegation be admitted into the building to wait for Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who was not at his office at the time.

A few dozen protesters tried to force their way in when the request was turned down, prompting riot police to form a cordon in front of the entrance.

The rally was organized in protest at spending cuts in the public sector.