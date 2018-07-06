Storms, gale-force winds to sweep into northwest Greece, spreading east

Strong showers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep into northern and northwestern Greece on Saturday, coupled with gale-force winds and possible hailstorms, the national weather service warned on Friday.

The wet, windy weather will hit the regions of Central and Eastern Macedonia, and possibly Epirus in the morning, spreading to Thrace, Thessaly and even the islands of the Sporades later in the day.

The central and eastern mainland, including the Greek capital, as well as the eastern Peloponnese and perhaps Evia will be getting their share of downpours on Sunday through Monday.

Even though the weather service expects the worst of the weather to recede as of Tuesday, conditions will be unstable throughout next week.