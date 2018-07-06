Gyftopoulou Street Fest | Athens | July 8

Gyftopoulou Street in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri will be hosting a music festival on Sunday, July 8. Dedicated to rock, featured acts include Athenian stoner-metal outfit Nightstalker, Californian punk-jazz Bazooka and more. Gyftopoulou and the surrounding streets are lined with hip bars, restaurants and shops, and watering holes carrying the festival’s logo will donate a part of their profits on the day to an local animal welfare organization. The festival starts at 5.30 p.m. and entrance is free.