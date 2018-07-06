Contemporary Art Project | Paxos | To September 10

The Paxos Contemporary Art Project is showcasing artworks by eight international artists in public areas across the Ionian island, among them Ricky Lee Gordon, known for his mural paintings that can be seen in cities all around the world, and Yannis Pappas, who presented the Refugio performance at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale. The project will feature works that have been created especially for the festival by the participating artists. These include works on paper, sculpture, performance, mural, and audio/video installations. All works will be site-specific, with materials found on the island. The works will be exhibited until September 9. For more information and a detailed map, visit paxosprojects.com.