Myconos as it Once Was | Myconos | To July 31

The Municipal Art Gallery of Myconos is hosting the group exhibition “Myconos Through the Gaze of Artists: From the Interwar Years to 1960” at two venues in the island capital until July 31. The exhibition presents the works of celebrated visual artists who were inspired by the island’s landscape and architecture from the early to mid-20th century. The exhibition also features archival and photographic material. Admission is free. For more information, call 22890.27190.

Matogianni Hall, 45 Matogianni

Kalogera Hall, Kalogera & Panachradou