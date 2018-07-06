Russian national found dead in Toroneos Gulf

A 47-year-old Russian national who went missing on Thursday in the region of Aghios Mamas, near Nea Moudania in Halkidiki, northern Greece, was found dead on Friday, according to authorities.



His friends reported his disappearance after he did not return from the beach on Thursday.



Port authorities said his body was found in the sea area of the Toroneos Gulf after a search and rescue operation with the help of private individuals and volunteers and a helicopter provided by the Hellenic Air Force.