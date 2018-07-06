Antetokounbros 5K Run to close parts of city to traffic

Major thoroughfares in central Athens will be closed to traffic on Saturday due to the Antetokounbros 5K Run.



Traffic police said they will begin to gradually close off roads from 4 p.m.



They will not reopen until 9 p.m.



Moreover, parking will be prohibited from 6 a.m until 9 p.m. on long stretches of central streets, including Halkokondyli, Patission, Triti Septemvriou, Academias, Vassilissis Sofias and Irodou Attikou.



Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis will mark the start of the race in the suburb of Sepolia at 5 p.m.



The run is organized by the basketball’s Antetokounmpo brothers, Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas, in support of socially vulnerable groups.



Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Greek professional basketball player for NBA team the Milwaukee Bucks.