Cyprus plans to invite expressions of interest for the supply of natural gas soon, the head of its natural gas public company said, as it moves to cut its reliance on heavy fuel oil.



Oil and gas company Energean said on Thursday it had offered to build a pipeline from its Israeli offshore gas fields and sell 0.5 to 1 billion cubic meters of gas a year to the island.



“A call for expressions of interest in the procurement of gas will be announced soon,” said Symeon Kassianides, chairman of the Cyprus Natural Gas Public Company, known as DEFA.



He said Energean’s proposal was unsolicited.



“In this context Energean, like other interested companies, can express their interest. DEFA will invite all companies that meet the requirements to the next stage, that is to say proposals.”



[Reuters]