Small passenger ship runs aground in Thermaic Gulf

An operation was underway on Friday by Thessaloniki port authority crews to remove a small passenger ship which run aground in shallow waters in the Thermaic Gulf in northern Greece, carrying 37 people onboard.



The ship, called Konstantis, was sailing from Thessaloniki to Perea, with a stop in Aghia Triada, when it got stuck off Cape Mikro Emvolo.



Authorities said all passengers are in good health and there is no oil leakage.