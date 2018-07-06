ATHEX: Banks decline on National’s plan for a reverse split

National Bank’s intention to carry out a reverse split on its stock and the fresh escalation in the international trade war involving the US, China and Russia led Greek blue chips lower on Friday, while mid- and small-caps posted gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 747.04 points, shedding 0.20 percent from Thursday’s 748.57 points. On a weekly basis it declined 1.39 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.08 percent to 1,964.56 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 1.32 percent.

The banks index fell 1.13 percent, with National sliding 3.49 percent, Eurobank conceding 1.16 percent and Piraeus slipping 0.36 percent, as Alpha stayed put. PPC soared 5.70 percent and Jumbo gave up 2.61 percent.

In total 48 stocks rose, 48 took losses and 17 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 27.6 million euros, up from Thursday’s 20.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index dropped 0.13 percent to close at 75.27 points.