A “family doctor” scheme that the EOPYY national healthcare fund has been trying to set up is far from getting off the ground, Kathimerini understands.

Since mid-June, all prescriptions for medicine or health tests have been accompanied by a Health Ministry note asking citizens to register with their local “family doctor.”

However, people are often unable to find a doctor, partly because medical centers have not been briefed.

One 84-year-old man told Kathimerini that he tried to register online but was informed there was no available doctor.

On a visit to a Glyfada medical center, staff said the ministry had not briefed them on handling registrations for family doctors.