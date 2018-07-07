According to sources, Public Power Corporation’s governing board has paved the way for the entry of more investors in the tender for the sale of the Megalopoli and Florina lignite plants via setting up consortiums with the six short-listed bidders.

The terms of the tender’s second stage, decided on Friday, which allow new investors to join the bidding by entering consortiums with those on the short list, could lead to a higher sale price.

By the end of July, the bidding consortiums will have to be confirmed and communicated to the European Commission’s competition authorities that are monitoring the procedure. The data rooms will open on Monday and after that investors will be able to make their own assessments of the units up for grabs. The main factors in their assessments will be the carbon dioxide emissions and the cost they will entail on a long-term basis.