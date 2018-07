A replica of the Winged Victory of Samothrace, also called the Nike of Samothrace, on display in the Louvre Museum in Paris, has been completed in a workshop in Drama, northern Greece. It will be erected on the island of Samothrace, where the original was found. The 6.5-ton replica is 2.44 meters high. A robot was used to cut and shape an 8-ton piece of marble before three sculptors refined its final form based on 3D depictions provided by the Louvre.