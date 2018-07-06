Tsitsipas the first Greek to reach last 16 of a Grand Slam tournament in Open era

Stefanos Tsitsipas has reached the last 16 at Wimbledon, dispatching Italy’s Thomas Fabiano in straight sets on Friday.

He has therefore become the first Greek man, at the age of just 19 years, to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament in the Open era.

After beating Gregoire Barrere and Jared Donaldson in the first couple of rounds of the main draw in the men’s singles, the 31st-seeded Greek tennis star defeated Fabiano 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 in 91 minutes.

In the fourth round Tsitsipas is set to face ninth-seeded John Isner of the US.

The last time a Greek male player had reached the last 16 at the All England club was in 1964, with Nicky Kalogeropoulos.