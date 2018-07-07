Greek-American students clean up Attica beach

Volunteer divers participate in a clean-up operation at a beach in Saronida, east of Athens, on Saturday. The campaign to collect trash from the coast and the seabed was organized by the National Hellenic Student Association (NHSA) of North America, in cooperation with the Ethelon volunteer organization and The Hellenic Initiative. "The NHSA believes that this beach cleaning initiative offers an opportunity for diaspora Greeks and the local community to pool their efforts to restore the beautiful beaches of Greece," the NHSA said. [Yiannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]