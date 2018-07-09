Hospital staff to hold Athens rally on Tuesday

Public hospital workers are planning a fresh rally at the Finance Ministry in central Athens on Tuesday morning after protesters last week clashed with riot police.

“We will be there every day, more determined and more organized,” their union, POEDIN, said in an announcement.

Last Friday, riot police used tear gas against a group of disgruntled state medical workers who tried to force their way into the building to wait for Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who was absent at the time.

POEDIN is demanding more staff and resources at public hospitals.