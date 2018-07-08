Thessaloniki lawyers call strike over alleged police brutality
Lawyers in Thessaloniki will be abstaining from all court appearances today in protest at an alleged assault by a police officer against a colleague.
Lawyers in the northern port city claim that during a trial on July 29, a police officer grabbed a female lawyer by the arm and dragged her across the courtroom.
In a statement announcing the strike, the association accused the law enforcement officer of an “unprovoked attack and heavy-handed conduct.”