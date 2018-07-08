ND leader aims to expand party base

Conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and cadres in the opposition party's leadership, are planning to make overtures across the political spectrum aimed at expanding the party's traditional base of supporters, Kathimerini understands.

The initiative will reach the "pro-European center-left," associates of Mitsotakis have told Kathimerini.

The ND leader himself indicated that he was planning such a move during a fiery speech in Parliament last Thursday during a debate about the post-bailout prospects for Greece, referring to the need for a "broader European front" aimed at "resetting the country."

It is not the first time Mitsotakis has used such rhetoric but the timing of his most recent declarations is widely seen as lending them greater signifiance.

With opinion polls showing ND to be far ahead of leftist SYRIZA but also holding together pretty well, a step towards other potential pools of voters could bring the party closer to a clear win in the next general elections, a prospect which party sources say "seems more feasible than ever."

ND officials have already had initial talks with representatives of center-left party with some viewing Mitsotakis favorably, sources say.

Mitsotakis's opposition to the government's name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia has contributed towards boosting ND in the polls, particularly among respondents in northern Greece.

To capitalize on this momentun, the ND leader is planning to visit cities in Western Macedonia soon.

