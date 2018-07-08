Tsakalotos to meet potential investors in US

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is in the US with Alternate Minister Giorgos Houliarakis for talks with representatives of potential investors.

According to the ministry, Tsakalotos and Houliarakis are due to have their meeting in New York on July 9 and 10 and in Boston on July 11.

Tsakalotos will then travel from the US directly to a summit of eurozone finance ministers on July 12 when Greece's scheduled bailout exit in August is not on the official agenda but is expected to be discussed.