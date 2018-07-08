Heavy rainfall causes problems in Attica

Heavy rainfall on Sunday evening caused serious problems in Attica, prompting Traffic Police to close off flooded roads and leading to several calls to the fire service to pump out flooded homes and basements.

Among the roads closed by the authorities were a section of Pireos Street as well as a stretch of the Athens-Corinth national highway.

Apart from flooded properties, the fire service was called upon to deal with motorists stranded on submerged streets on Vouliagmeni Avenue and in Menidi, north of Athens and Aegaleo to the west.

The wet weather is expected to continue on Monday with rainfall and the occasional thunderstorm, moving from the eastern Macedonia, Thrace and the northern Aegean to mainland Greece.