MONDAY

Summer retail sales begin at stores across Greece and will run through Friday, August 31.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will present its report on “Education and the Labor Market: Impact of the crisis and key challenges.”

European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos of Greece will attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara as a representative of the European Commission.

The Federation of Industries of Northern Greece (SBBE) will hold its general meeting, starting at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki hotel.

TUESDAY

Alternate Economy Minister Alexis Haritsis meets with European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu in Brussels.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues May’s industrial output index and its June data on consumer prices and vehicle registrations.

The 1st Google Marketing Conference takes place at the OTEAcademy, Pelika & 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. A masterclass will follow on Wednesday. (Info: www.googlemarketingconference.gr)

The Payments 360 Conference 2018 is held at the Olympia Hall of the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: 6943.627.371, pavlatou@boussias.com)

The 2018 Environmental Awards take place at 9 p.m. at the Ariadne Estate in Varymbombi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, mvasilikoudi@boussias.com)

Athens-listed Eurobank, Quality & Reliability and Paperpack Tsoukaridis hold general meetings of shareholders.

WEDNESDAY

The Federation of Railway Workers has called work stoppages from 5 to 8 a.m., 1 to 4 p.m., and 9 p.m. to midnight, also affecting the capital’s Proastiakos suburban rail and the Athens metro service from Doukissis Plakentias to Athens airport.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos attend the NATO Summit in Brussels. To Thursday.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) presents its second report on “The Greek Economy (2/18),” at 1 p.m.

The Annual Iraqi-European Business and Investment Forum opens at the Athenaeum InterContinental hotel, 89-93 Syngrou, Athens, organized by the Arab-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Development. To Thursday. (Info: www.arabhellenicchamber.gr)

The Self-Service Excellence Awards will be held at the Ariadne Estate, Varymbombi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, mtsoukari@boussias.com)

Listed firm Intracom has its general meeting of shareholders.

THURSDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends the Eurogroup in Brussels.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) presents its Manpower Survey from April and its construction activity statistics for the same month.

Listed ADMIE Holdings and FG Europe hold their annual general meetings.

FRIDAY

The Federation of Railway Workers has called work stoppages from 5 to 8 a.m., from 1 to 4 p.m., and from 9 p.m. to midnight, also affecting the capital’s Proastiakos suburban rail service and the Athens metro line from Doukissis Plakentias to the Athens airport.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its March data on museum and archaeological site visitors, as well as its May figures on farming and agricultural exports and imports and on industrial import prices.

Pairis Plastics holds its annual general meeting of shareholders.

SUNDAY

Retail stores to remain open from 11 a.m. to 6 or 8 p.m., as on the first Sunday of every sales window.