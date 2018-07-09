Tsipras to address industrialists in Thessaloniki
The premier's office gave no official confirmation of the time and place of his appearance amid plans for tight security following protests by anti-austerity demonstrators last time he visited the northern port.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is to travel to Thessaloniki on Monday for a speech at the general assembly of the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece (SVVE).
According to sources, the speech is expected to begin at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
