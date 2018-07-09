Unidentified arsonists destroy vehicles in Kato Patissia

Unidentified arsonists torched cars and motorcycles in the Athens neighborhood of Kato Patissia early on Monday, provoking a fire and thick smoke that drew local residents from apartment blocks onto the street.

According to fire service workers, the arsonists targeted the vehicles shortly before 4 a.m.

Two motorbikes and a car were completely destroyed while three other vehicles and the entrance to an apartment block sustained serious damage from the fire.

It was unclear whether the arsonists targeted the vehicles in question for a reason or whether it was a random attack.

