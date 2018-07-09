Moderate quake, measuring 4.1 Richter, strikes off Peloponnese

A moderate undersea quake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, struck off the coast of the Peloponnese late on Sunday, seismologists said in the early hours of Monday.

There were no reports of injuries or serious damage.

The temblor occurred at 11.32 p.m., according to the National Observatory of Athens reported.

The quake's epicenter was located 66 kilometers south-southwest of the island of Antikythira.

