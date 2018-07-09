Police probe claims that boy, 15, found hanged on balcony was victim of bullying

Police in Attica are investigating claims that a 15-year-old boy found hanged on the balcony of his family home in Argyroupoli, southern Athens, on Sunday morning, had been a victim of bullying at school.

According to police sources, the boy left a note explaining that he could not face continuing with his life due to the bullying.

The note mentioned the names of the alleged bullies, according to police.

The boy's parents told the authorities they had not noticed that he had any problems at school.

They found him hanged from the balcony of their home a few hours after he had returned from a party.

