NEWS |

 
NEWS

Armed forces chief to remain in hospital for two weeks

TAGS: Defense, Health

The chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, is to remain under medical observation for the next two weeks following his admission to a military hospital last week for tests. 

The armed forces chief was admitted to the hospital last Thursday after complaining of feeling unwell.

A team of doctors decided late on Sunday that he should remain in the hospital for another 15 days.

In a statement, GEETHA said Apostolakis would be replaced by his deputy Lieutenant-General Constantinos Floros during his recovery.
 

 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 