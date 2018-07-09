Armed forces chief to remain in hospital for two weeks

The chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, is to remain under medical observation for the next two weeks following his admission to a military hospital last week for tests.

The armed forces chief was admitted to the hospital last Thursday after complaining of feeling unwell.

A team of doctors decided late on Sunday that he should remain in the hospital for another 15 days.

In a statement, GEETHA said Apostolakis would be replaced by his deputy Lieutenant-General Constantinos Floros during his recovery.

