Five arrested for holding woman hostage in Exarchia

Police in Athens have arrested five people after rescuing a 34-year-old woman from a basement apartment in the neighborhood of Exarchia.

The police were alerted to the woman's presence in the basement by her cries for help, Kathimerini understands.

Five foreign nationals, whose ethnic origin was not revealed, were arrested on charges of abduction.

They also face drug dealing charges after heroin was found on the premises.

According to police, the 34-year-old woman is a drug user and claims to have gone to nearby Plateia Vathys to buy a fix.

She told police she did not remember how she came to be in the apartment.

The authorities are investigating all possible scenarios.

