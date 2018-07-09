NEWS |

 
NEWS

Dimitris Kammenos quits as Parliament vice president

TAGS: Politics

Dimitris Kammenos, the outspoken former MP for the right-wing junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL), who was ejected from the party last month for defecting from the government line in a confidence vote, quit his post as parliamentary vice president on Monday.

The move, which was anticipated, paves the way for ANEL to appoint a new vice president to the House.

The party is expected to propose a new candidate for the job at 2 p.m. on Wednesday during the House's plenary session. 

