Prosecutor orders probe into apparent suicide of 'bullied' teen

Athens prosecutor Ilias Zagoraios on Monday ordered an urgent investigation into the circumstances that led to the apparent suicide of a 15-year-old school boy who claimed to have been bullied.

The boy was found hanging on the balcony of his parents' home in Argyroupoli, southern Athens, on Sunday, a few hours after returning from a party.

Police found a note in the boy's handwriting in which he named six fellow pupils, blaming them for bullying him.

"They destroyed me. Destroy them," the note is said to have read.

Zagoraios asked a juvenile prosecutor to handle the investigation and determine whether criminal charges should be brought against anyone in connection with the boy's death.

