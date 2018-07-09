Antigone | Athens | July 11

Fresh from last year’s production of Euripides’ “Iphigenia in Aulis,” rising duo Emilios Chilakis and Manolis Dounias direct Sophocles’ 4th century BC tragedy “Antigone” as part of the Athens and Epidaurus Festival at the Roman era Herod Atticus Theater on the southwestern slope of the Acropolis hill on Wednesday, July 11. The play, whose 10 roles are shared between Athina Maximou, Chilakis and Michalis Sarantis, is a classic tale of resistance to power and its consequences. The performance begins at 9 p.m. Tickets, which start from 15 euros, can be purchased at www.greekfestival.gr.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou Street, tel 210.324.1807