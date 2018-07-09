Byzantine History | Athens | To October 10

The Byzantine and Christian Museum exhibition “Byzantium and the Others in the First Millennium: An Empire of Stability in a Turbulent Era,” examines the influential role of Byzantium in Europe and the Mediterranean region from 300 to 1000 AD, a turbulent period of upheavals, in six thematic sections and with objects on loan from significant museums and cultural institutions in Greece and abroad. Opening hours are Mondays from noon until 8 p.m. and Tuesdays to Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission costs 8 euros.

Byzantine and Christian Museum, 22 Vassilissis Sofias, tel 2132139517, www.byzantinemuseum.gr