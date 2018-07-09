Four arrested for swimming in dam reservoir

Four youngsters were arrested on Monday after they were caught swimming in the reservoir of a small water dam at the hydroelectric plant of river Glafkos, near the city of Patras, in the northern Peloponnese.



The four men, aged 16 to 19, went to the dam on Sunday afternoon, closed down the water supply and jumped in the reservoir, police said.



Technicians at the adjacent plant of Glafkos alertedthe authorities after noticing the reduced electricity production and went to the dam.



Police arrested the youths as they were leaving the reservoir.