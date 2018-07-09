Mothers call for release of Greek soldiers held in Turkey

Members of the "Greek Mothers" group held a demonstration outside the Turkish Consulate in Thessaloniki Monday to demand the immediate release of the two Greek soldiers who have been held in a Turkish prison since March 1 without charge. Demonstrators gathered outside the consulate on Aghiou Dimitriou Street, holding photos of servicemen Dimitris Kouklatzis and Angelos Mitretodis, in response to a call made via social media. Their request to meet Turkish Consul General Orhan Yalman Okan to demand their release was refused. [ANA-MPA]