Tsipras says government wants manufacturing to reach 12 pct of GDP in 'medium-term'

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday the government wants Greek manufacturing to contribute 12 percent of the country's GDP “in the medium-term,” in a speech at the general assembly of the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece (SBBE), in Thessaloniki.

“We want the Greek industry to play a leading role in the Greek economy's outward-looking re-orientation, and our aim is for its contribution in the GDP to reach 12 percent in the medium-term,” he said, without adding more details.

To this effect, he said the government is considering a proposal by SBBE to establish a separate ministry for industry to promote “targeted policies and the quick resolution of bureaucratic hurdles.”