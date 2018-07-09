NEWS |

 
NEWS

Greek PM attacks SEV

TAGS: Politics

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took a swipe at the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) Monday for “trying to intervene in the public debate” about the measures in 2019-20 that Greece must implement, including pension cuts.

Speaking at a meeting of northern Greek industrialists, he said it was “unclear which forces [SEV] actually represents.”
 

