The Greek education system is still out of touch with the needs of the country’s real economy and labor market.

It is striking, for example, that a major tourism destination such as Greece has not yet established high-quality schools to train tourism professionals.

Meanwhile, the ideological inhibitions of the current leftist-led government appear to have widened the gap between education and employment.

Taxpayers want job opportunities for their children and they demand an education system which will maximize the latter’s chances of landing a job.