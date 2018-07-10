New Parliament VP to be selected Wednesday

A plenary session in Parliament Wednesday will select a replacement for Dimitris Kammenos, the former MP for junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) who resigned as vice president of the House Monday.



Kammenos had been expelled from ANEL in June after refusing to toe the government line in a confidence vote sparked by the name deal last month with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

His decision to step down had been anticipated and ANEL leader Panos Kammenos (no relation) was reportedly considering former deputy education minister Costas Zouraris, who had resigned in January after insulting the fans of two popular soccer clubs.

Other reports suggested that Katerini Papakosta, who was expelled from New Democracy last year, could be a candidate. However in private comments Monday she reportedly denied the reports.