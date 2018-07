Eurobank announced on Monday that two new agreements had been signed with the European Investment Bank for supporting investment plans by small and medium-sized enterprises.



A 100-million-euro loan agreement is destined to offer a credit line to SMEs through the Greek lender, following two more deals already signed totaling 250 million euros.



The other loan deal concerns 50 million euros to go toward financing – via Eurobank Leasing – SMEs that need to lease equipment and installations.



This brings the total of the new credit line from the EIB to 400 million euros.