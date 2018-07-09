'No longer possible' to utilize Lagarde list, says head of revenue authority

The head of Greece's Independent Authority for Public Revenue admitted on Monday that tax authorities can no longer investigate the so-called Lagarde list for possible tax evaders, following two decisions by the Council of State last year.



In June 2017, the administrative court ruled any tax audits conducted that stretch back beyond a five-year limit are unconstitutional.



The decision affects cases involving people included on lists of large account holders abroad, like the Lagarde List that contains the names of Greek depositors with Swiss bank accounts.



The list, which was given to Greek authorities in 2010 by then French finance minister Christine Lagarde, features 2,062 accounts linked to 1,725 individuals and businesses.



“It is no longer possible to utilize the Lagarde list,” Giorgos Pitsilis told lawmakers, adding that tax authorities can only audit those cases in the list where bank deposits change significantly from one year to another.



Pitsilis said the revenue authority has found just 75 such cases in the list, of which 71 have been settled and the other four will be completed soon.