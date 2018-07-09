ATHEX: Turnover dips to lowest point in 18 months

Daily turnover sank to a new low on Monday but the majority of stocks on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) edged upward at the start of the week, despite the slump in bank stocks at the very end of the session.

The ATHEX general index ended at 749.75 points, adding 0.36 percent to Friday’s 747.04 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.37 percent to 1,971.74 points, while the small-cap index contracted 0.89 percent.

The banks index gave up 0.68 percent, with Alpha shedding 1.21 percent and Eurobank declining 1.06 percent, just as Piraeus increased 0.44 percent and National advanced 0.08 percent.

Among other blue chips Viohalco grew 2.61 percent, Jumbo improved 2.38 percent and Aegean Air rose 1.80 percent. Hellenic Exchanges decreased 0.97 percent, Fourlis Holdings shrank 0.86 percent and EYDAP conceded 0.36 percent.

In total 64 stocks registered gains, 48 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 18 months, amounting to just 15.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s 27.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index dropped 0.17 percent to close at 75.14 points.