Data rooms for PPC units to be sold to open for two months

CHRYSSA LIAGGOU

TAGS: Privatizations, Energy

Investors interested in checking the financial data of the Public Power Corporation plants at Meliti and Megalopoli that are up for sale will have two months at their disposal.

However, it is common knowledge that the visit to the data rooms is not going to lead to any significant changes to the original estimate about a negative to very-high-risk investment.

The main factor affecting the sustainability of the coal-fired units is the carbon dioxide emissions, whose cost soared from 5 euros per ton last year to 15.70 euros/ton at the moment, while estimates for the coming years put it at 25-30 euros/ton.

