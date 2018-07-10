Third phase of project to connect islands to mainland power grid put to tender

The third phase of an ongoing project to connect the islands of the Cyclades by underwater cable to the mainland’s power grid has been put to a tender, grid operator ADMIE said on Tuesday.

Firms have until August 23 to submit their proposals for the project, whose budget is set at 115 million euros.

The project will also include the placement of a second underwater cable connecting the island of Syros to the southeast Attica port of Lavrio in order to bolster the existing connection and further reduce the islands’ dependence on autonomous power stations, which are insufficient to meet rising demand.

ADMIE CEO Manos Manousakis told the ANA-MPA news agency that the third and final phase of the project is slated for completion in 2020.

“This circuit will once and for all ensure that the Cycladic islands are supplied only by the continental system in all operational conditions,” he said.