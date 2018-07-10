Independent MP for Larissa joins ND’s ranks

An independent lawmaker representing the Central Greece city of Larissa is joining the ranks of the main conservative opposition.

Giorgos Katsiandonis’s addition to the ranks of New Democracy will bring the number of the party’s lawmakers in the 300-seat House to 77.

“All centrist, progressive and reformist forces, but also all citizens who belong in this part of the political spectrum and have ultimately seen the need for bold political change, must rally around the only force that can express it effectively: Kyriakos Mitsotakis,” Katsiandonis said in reference to New Democracy’s leader in a letter on Tuesday announcing his intention.

The lawmaker is expected to meet with Mitsotakis to formalize the decision.

Katsiandonis had been elected to office with the Union of Centrists but broke away from the part in April.